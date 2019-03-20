Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is critical condition after being shot in Binghampton, according to Memphis police.
Police said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Carpenter Street.
At 4:01p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 296 Carpenter. Officers located a male victim suffering from a GSW. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 20, 2019
Officers located a man who had been shot. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
