Man rushed to hospital after being shot in South Memphis neighborhood

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in South Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Shadowlawn Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to police.
At 2:48 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 1858 Shadownlawn. Officers located a male victim shooting victim. He was xported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect info was given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 4, 2019
MPD did not provide any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
