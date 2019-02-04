  • Man rushed to hospital after being shot in South Memphis neighborhood

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in South Memphis.

    Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Shadowlawn Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

    The victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to police.

    MPD did not provide any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

