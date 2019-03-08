Man rushed to hospital after being shot in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to Regional One after being shot in a South Memphis neighborhood, according to Memphis police.
The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1500 block of Gaither Street.
The victim told officers he was shot by someone he knew. However, police have not said if anyone is in custody.
MPD said the victim is listed in critical condition.
FOX13's Tom Dees is heading to the crime scene. He will have a LIVE report at 8 a.m. on Good Morning Memphis.
