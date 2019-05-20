  • Man rushed to hospital after being shot near Burger King in Memphis, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot near a Burger King in Memphis.

    The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Burger King on East Brooks Road, police said.

    Investigators said the male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released.

    No suspect information has been provided by Memphis police at this point.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

