Man rushed to hospital after being shot near Burger King in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot near a Burger King in Memphis.
The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Burger King on East Brooks Road, police said.
NOW: @MEM_PoliceDept investigating a shooting. One man was shot and rushed to Regional One in critical condition. Looks like the shooting happened right next to this Burger King. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/DvjWWZaDmk— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 20, 2019
Investigators said the male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released.
No suspect information has been provided by Memphis police at this point.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At approx. 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting @ 1985 Brooks Road. One male was shot and xported in critical condition to ROH. No suspect info is available at this point. If anyone has info pertaining to this shooting they are urged to call Crime Stoppers @ 528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 20, 2019
