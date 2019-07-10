  • Man rushed to hospital after being shot while driving toward Memphis interstate, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after another shooting near a major Memphis interstate.

    The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday just off I-240 westbound near the Millbranch Road exit, according to fire officials.

    READ: Here's a list of the road rage shootings on Memphis interstates so far in 2019

    MPD officers said the victim was shot at I-240 and Lamar as the victim was getting onto the interstate.

    Investigators confirmed one person was taken to Regional One following the shooting. Police said the male victim -- who has not been identified -- is listed in non-critical condition.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear. However, the victim told investigators his car was shot at by a man in a green four-door sedan.

    MPD and emergency responders had westbound traffic completely shut down for about 45 minutes after the shooting.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories