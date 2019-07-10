MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after another shooting near a major Memphis interstate.
The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday just off I-240 westbound near the Millbranch Road exit, according to fire officials.
READ: Here's a list of the road rage shootings on Memphis interstates so far in 2019
MPD officers said the victim was shot at I-240 and Lamar as the victim was getting onto the interstate.
Investigators confirmed one person was taken to Regional One following the shooting. Police said the male victim -- who has not been identified -- is listed in non-critical condition.
Be careful folks!— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) July 10, 2019
Memphis Police investigating another interstate shooting on I-240 West near Milbranch. pic.twitter.com/XKMFscr3H0
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police investigating possible ‘shallow grave’ in backyard of home, officials say
- Police: 73-year-old woman’s teeth knocked out during attempted rape in New York City
- Some Taco Bell restaurants experiencing a tortilla shortage affecting quesadillas, tacos, burritos
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear. However, the victim told investigators his car was shot at by a man in a green four-door sedan.
MPD and emergency responders had westbound traffic completely shut down for about 45 minutes after the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at w/b I-240 and Millbranch east of the intersection. The male victim advised that his vehicle was shot at by a heavyset male occupying a green 2000s model 4-door sedan. The victim was xported to ROH in non-critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 10, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}