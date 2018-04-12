  • Man rushed to hospital after critical shooting in Whitehaven

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of East Raines.

    Police said one man has been shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    Investigators said the suspect was possibly occupying a blue Ford Mustang.

    If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

    FOX13's Jeremy Pierre is headed to the scene, see a LIVE report next on FOX13 News. 

