Man rushed to hospital after critical shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of East Raines.
Police said one man has been shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators said the suspect was possibly occupying a blue Ford Mustang.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
