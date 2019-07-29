Man rushed to hospital after fiery crash in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police and Memphis fire are investigating after a crash in Memphis.
When FOX13 arrived on the scene, we saw a pickup truck that was burned out and a fire truck with the front glass broken out.
The crash happened at Stage Road and Covington Pike.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
