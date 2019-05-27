Man rushed to hospital after nearly drowning at Cordova home, police say

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning at a Cordova home.
Police said officers found the man unresponsive in a pool behind the home on Brook Ridge Drive around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found unresponsive inside a pool off Brook Ridge Drive in Cordova @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/eOMxi7jFC0— Jacque Masse (@massereports) May 27, 2019
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and his identity has not yet been released.
It is unclear what led to the man nearly drowning.
Officers are on the scene of a drowning at 368 Brook Ridge Drive. An adult male was located unresponsive in the pool. He was transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 27, 2019
