Man rushed to hospital after nearly drowning at Cordova home, police say

    CORDOVA, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning at a Cordova home. 

    Police said officers found the man unresponsive in a pool behind the home on Brook Ridge Drive around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

    He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and his identity has not yet been released.

    It is unclear what led to the man nearly drowning. 

