Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Cordova apartment complex

CORDOVA, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Cordova.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Trinity Lakes Apartments on Tennis Court Drive.
According to MPD, one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken via ambulance to Regional One in critical condition.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this point.
Police have not yet provided any information regarding a suspected shooter.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 7960 Tennis Court Dr in the Trinity Lakes Apts. They have located 1 male victim that is being transported to Regional One by MFD Unit# 32 in critical condition. Suspect information has not been given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 17, 2019
