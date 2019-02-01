Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Memphis apartment complex.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Graceland Drive, which is at the Peppertree Apartments.
One victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police described the suspected shooter as a man in his mid-20s, wearing a black skull cap, white jacket and blue jeans.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
