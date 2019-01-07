Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Memphis apartment complex.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Goodwill Village Apartments on Goodwill Lane.
The victim – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
