  Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Memphis apartment complex. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Goodwill Village Apartments on Goodwill Lane.

    The victim – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Officers did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

