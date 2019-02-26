  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Raleigh. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the Country View Apartments. 

    According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this point. 

    Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

