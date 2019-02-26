Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Raleigh.
Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the Country View Apartments.
According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers are on the the scene of a shooting at 4196 Ann Arbor Court.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 26, 2019
One male has been shot and transported in critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this point.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this point.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
