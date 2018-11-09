  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Binghampton

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Memphis.

    The Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 they took a 35-year-old man from the 2600 block of Whitman Avenue 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The condition of the man has not been released. 

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you LIVE updates on Good Morning Memphis. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories