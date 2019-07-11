  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Frayser View Drive in Frayser.

    One man – who has not been identified – was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    MPD officials did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

