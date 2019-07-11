Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Frayser View Drive in Frayser.
One man – who has not been identified – was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MPD officials did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
At 9:09 p.m. officers responded to a Shooting at 3339 Frayser View. One male victim was struck and has been xported in critical condition. No suspect info was given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 11, 2019
