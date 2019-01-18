  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.

    According to police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Castleman Street in Parkway Village.

    The victim – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

