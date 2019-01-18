Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Castleman Street in Parkway Village.
Mt. Moriah Station officers responded to a shooting at 3272 Castleman. One male was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 18, 2019
The victim – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 5-year-old girl abducted, assaulted outside Memphis elementary school to lure sister into fight
- 2 people shot, killed by West Memphis police after running over officer in stolen vehicle
- Police set up substation inside local apartment complex plagued by drugs, gangs and crimes
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}