Man rushed to hospital after shooting in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in North Memphis, according to police.
MPD said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Dunlap Street.
Shooting at 666 N. Dunlap @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/xbfvr5A9AF— Jonathan Marshall (@JMarshallFox13) June 19, 2019
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Investigators did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.
North Main Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 666 N. Dunlap that came in at 8:00 p.m.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 19, 2019
One male adult was shot and transported in critical condition.
