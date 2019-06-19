  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting in North Memphis, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in North Memphis, according to police. 

    MPD said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Dunlap Street. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    Investigators did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

