  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting in North Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.

    Police said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Howell Avenue.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One via ambulance and is listed in critical condition.

    MPD did not provide information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories