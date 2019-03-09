Man rushed to hospital after shooting in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Howell Avenue.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Jussie Smollett indicted by grand jury on 16 felony counts
- Sources identify man responsible for barricade situation in Memphis neighborhood
- Video: Arkansas officer fires at driver through windshield 15 times
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One via ambulance and is listed in critical condition.
MPD did not provide information regarding the suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
At approx. 8:50 p.m., Crump Station officers responded to a shooting at 2242 Howell. One adult male was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 9, 2019
No suspect information is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}