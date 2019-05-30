  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Whitehaven neighborhood, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Whitehaven.

    Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Ruth Drive. 

    When officers arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

    He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and his identity has not yet been released.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

    Police did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.

