  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Memphis business, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a Memphis business.

    Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Winchester Road. 

    According to MPD, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.

    Where the shooting happened is located near multiple businesses, including a charity organization.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories