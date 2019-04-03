Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Memphis business, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a Memphis business.
Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Winchester Road.
According to MPD, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Raines Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1629 Winchester. One male was located and has been transported critical condition to ROH. There is no description on subject responsible.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 3, 2019
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
Where the shooting happened is located near multiple businesses, including a charity organization.
