  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Memphis business, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near a Memphis business. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday near a cleaning business in the 1700 block of Lamar Avenue.

    One man – who has not been identified – was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

