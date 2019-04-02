Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Memphis business, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near a Memphis business.
Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday near a cleaning business in the 1700 block of Lamar Avenue.
One man – who has not been identified – was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing.
