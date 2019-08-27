  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Memphis gas station, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near a Memphis gas station.

    According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 5:45 Monday night in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue.

    Investigators said the victim -- who has not yet been identified -- was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    MPD officials have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter, and the details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

