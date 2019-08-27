Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Memphis gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near a Memphis gas station.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 5:45 Monday night in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue.
Investigators said the victim -- who has not yet been identified -- was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD officials have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter, and the details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
At approx. 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 4027 Jackson. Preliminary information: One male was shot and was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. There is no suspect information available at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 27, 2019
