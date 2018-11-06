Man rushed to hospital after shooting on major Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Summer Avenue and Eva Street.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting call at Summer and Eva.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 6, 2018
Preliminary information is male has been shot and is being transported to Regional One in critical condition. The responsible party is still at large.
The one victim – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
According to MPD, the suspected shooter is still “at large.”
No other details were released regarding the incident or the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
