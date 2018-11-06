  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting on major Memphis street

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Summer Avenue and Eva Street. 

    The one victim – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    According to MPD, the suspected shooter is still “at large.”

    No other details were released regarding the incident or the suspected shooter. 

