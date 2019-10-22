Man rushed to hospital in critical condition following house fire in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor as Memphis firefighters battled a house fire in the 1300 block of N. Hollywood Street Tuesday morning.
The man was taken to Regional One Burn Unit in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the blaze began around 3:40 a.m.
Firefighters reported heavy fire visible from the one-story wood-frame house when they arrived.
No firefighters were injured, but nine puppies died as a result of the fire.
Investigators said the fire started in the den area.
The cause is inconclusive and the fire remains under investigation.
