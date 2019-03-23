  • Man rushed to hospital, several people detained after shooting at Memphis basketball court

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot at a Memphis basketball court.

    Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday at Halle Park in the 2600 block of Mt. Moriah Road. 

    READ: Former Melrose star Chris Jones shot on Memphis basketball court

    Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    MPD officials told FOX13 two additional ambulances were requested for a man who was injured running and a pregnant woman who was on the parking lot.

    FOX13 crews on scene noticed a large police presence at the basketball court, which is near MPD’s Mt. Moriah precinct.

    FOX13 crews saw five people get detained by officers so far. It is unclear if anyone will be facing charges in connection with the shooting.

    In 2017, former Melrose High standout and then Louisville basketball player Chris Jones was shot on the same court.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories