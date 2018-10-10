  • Man's family speaks out after police say he ran over his girlfriend and beat her with brick

    By: Siobhan Riley

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of the boyfriend that police say ran his girlfriend over and hit her with a brick is speaking out. 

    Santrez Traylor, 34, is accused of hitting the 31-year-old woman with his car around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to MPD.

    Witnesses told FOX13 Traylor went into the home and got keys to a car in the driveway.

    That’s when they said he repeatedly “ran her over.”

    FOX13 got an exclusive interview with Traylor’s sister. She said she’s staying by her brother’s side.

    His sibling says this has been an ongoing situation for at least eight years.

    "I just don't want anyone to judge my brother." Today on FOX13 News, the family of the boyfriend police say ran over and beat his girlfriend to death is speaking out. See the situation from the family's perspective, at 5 and 6 p.m.

