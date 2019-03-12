Man's girlfriend and her brother wanted in connection with deadly shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man and a woman after one person was shot to death in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to MPD, one man was shot in the 5500 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive in Hickory Hill around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 woman dead, officer flown to hospital after crash in north Mississippi, officials say
- Father shot and killed after fight breaks out at Memphis bowling alley
- Mom walked in on man molesting her 7-year-old daughter, deputies say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers are searching for a man and a woman, who they believe were responsible for the shooting.
According to police, the victim was in an argument with his girlfriend when her brother intervened.
The victim was then shot and killed. The body was still on scene when FOX13 arrived.
Both the girlfriend and the brother left the scene.
Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}