Man's home destroyed by morning fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A south Memphis man is homeless after his house caught fire early this morning.

FOX13's spoke to the man about how he plans to move forward after his worst nightmare became a reality when he came home from work.

"I'm really lost for words because this was totally unexpected," said Joseph Williams, the fire victim.

Snow flurries and smoke filled the air on this bitter cold day as Williams' home was destroyed.

"I'm just getting off of work and I just want to be in a nice warm environment," Williams said. "Now it's gone."

Williams said he saw smoke coming from his house when he got home.

"First I unlocked the door and flames jumped me out the door….the smoke jumped me out the back door," he said.

Firefighters arrived and it took them 30-minutes to get the fire under control, but the house was a total loss.

"I'm really just lost for words…things back eventually," Williams said.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Williams said he plans to stay with family.

The Memphis Fire Department are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters at the scene told us they want to remind people to be mindful where you place heat sources now that temperatures are below freezing and make sure you have a working smoke detector.



