  • Man scamming Mid-South sex offenders

    Updated:

    A man claiming to be a Shelby County Deputy is targeting sex offenders and convincing them to give him money. 

    The suspect convinces the sex offender to withdraw cash and buy gift cards that can not be traced. 

    They then send the information on the cards to the man. 

    Shelby County Sheriff's Department took to Facebook to warn others of the scam. 

    A reminder that Law enforcement will not contact you by phone to pay any kind of fines or tickets.  

