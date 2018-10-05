Man scamming Mid-South sex offenders

A man claiming to be a Shelby County Deputy is targeting sex offenders and convincing them to give him money.
The suspect convinces the sex offender to withdraw cash and buy gift cards that can not be traced.
They then send the information on the cards to the man.
Shelby County Sheriff's Department took to Facebook to warn others of the scam.
SCSO has received complaints from sex offenders reporting that they have become the victims of a scam. A male claiming to be a “Sgt. Cooper” calls & instructs offenders to withdraw monies to buy untraceable cards & then have the offender send the information on the cards to him.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 5, 2018
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry does not— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 5, 2018
solicit funds for any reason from sex offenders. The registry will only accept
money from offenders in the form of money order or cashier’s check, only to
satisfy the state ordered fee for yearly registration.
A reminder that Law enforcement will not contact you by phone to pay any kind of fines or tickets.
