Man screamed racial slurs, caused thousands in damage to Tennessee Greyhound station, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WZTV) - A 36-year-old man was arrested Sunday after screaming racial slurs at Greyhound bus station staff. He also caused thousands of dollars of damage to the station.
According to the arrest affidavit for David Shepherd, he became upset when was told he couldn’t purchase a ticket over the phone. Shepherd was then asked to leave the property.
Considered to be intoxicated, Shepherd started using racial slurs at staff and derogatory language. Video from the scene showed him push two kiosks to the ground and destroying them.
Afterward, he picked up a stanchion and swung it at the staff then shattered two windows with the stanchion.
Shepherd then exited the building and kicked the front window with his leg, shattering the window and injuring his leg in the process.
Police said Shepherd had a strong odor of alcohol with slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
Shepherd has been charged with vandalism, public intoxication, trespassing, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
