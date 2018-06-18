0 Man seen in viral Oak Court Mall video arrested on attempted murder charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A second suspect connected to the viral video where teens were seen with guns inside the Oak Court Mall is now charged in connection with a homicide in Memphis.

Terrance Jones is charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and five counts of robbery. The charges stem from a weekend shooting in the 5600 block of Myers in Hickory Hill.

Jones was identified as a suspect and was booked into the Shelby County jail.

The 20-year-old made headlines for a previous incident that went viral on social media. He is one of the teens seen in a video that showed teens with guns inside the Oak Court Mall in November 2017.

When investigators arrived on the scene at Myers this weekend, multiple victims had been shot. One victim was struck in the upper body three times.

Another victim ran from the location and was found shot twice in the lower body. A third victim was found further down the street. He was shot in the lower torso.

Four other people were inside a home at the time of the incident, but they were not struck.

A Smith & Wesson pistol was also stolen during the shooting, according to MPD.

Officers told FOX13 the individuals that came to the home were occupying a black or blue four door Audi. While on the scene, police discovered the driver/owner of that Audi was a Terrance Jones, a.k.a. CEO Stackss.

Jones was then taken to 201 Poplar for processing. He has now been charged with criminal attempt first degree murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

Jones was previously arrested for aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon charges for the Oak Court Mall incident. Terrance was later released with no charges in connection to the Oak Court video.

