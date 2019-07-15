Man sentence to life in prison after local pawnshop owner killed, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been sentenced to life in prison after a pawnshop owner was killed on Lamar Ave.
Charles Griffen, 35, has been convicted of first-degree murder after the 2013 incident.
Investigators said the victim Virak Hean, 56, was working at the Lamar Jewelry and Pawn in the 2300 block of Lamar Ave back in December 2013.
Griffen walked in with a red bag over his shoulder and shot the owner twice in the chest.
The incident was captured on store surveillance, according to officials.
Officers said Griffen ran from the store and escaped in a waiting red four-door Pontiac Grand Am – that vehicle was also shown on the surveillance camera footage.
Due to legal issues, the case was delayed for several years.
The driver of the car was eventually arrested and identified as Christopher Woodland, 28.
Woodland is currently awaiting trial on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.
Investigators said Woodland shared in the proceeds of the murder, burned the Pontiac, and destroyed other evidence.
