Man sentenced 25 years for multiple bank robbery charges in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple bank robbery charges. Federal officials said Quincy Perdue, 23, was sentenced Thursday.
Investigators said he robbed the first bank on March 3, 2018 in the 4300 block of Summer Avenue in Berclair.
Police said he gave the teller a note that said:
"Give me the money. Hit the button and I'm shooting you in the face. Nothing out the first draw. No GPS. If a dye pack go off, I got 17 shots. I'm killing everybody and myself."
However, the teller pressed the alarm and Perdue fled the bank.
The next incident happened on March 5, 2018 at another First Tennessee Bank located in the 2000 block of East Brooks Road.
Video showed Perdue and another individual entering the bank. Perdue immediately began shooting at the bank's security guard, striking him multiple times.
Both suspects jumped the teller counter and grabbed about $29,000 from the drawer, then they fled the scene in a vehicle that was waiting on them.
A witness followed the vehicle to an apartment complex and told law enforcement. Police responded, then arrested Purdue and recovered the money.
April 11, 2018, a federal grand jury charged Perdue with two counts bank robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during and in retaliation to the second bank robbery. Perdue pleaded guilty on all counts.
On Thursday, he was sentenced to 63 months for the bank robberies and a consecutive sentence of 240 months for discharging a firearm during and in relation to the second bank robbery – bringing the total to 303 months in federal prison.
