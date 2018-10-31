Man sentenced after victim shot and killed in Frayser apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis man sentenced to 15 years after shooting and killing a man in a Frayser apartment complex.
Damion Ray, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his acquaintance.
>> Man arrested for January killing of Frayser man
Ray was given 15 years without the possibility of parole.
He admitted to shooting Dammion Farmer, 25, who was walking through the Pleasant View Apartment complex. He said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. on January 25 in the 1600 block of Rainey Dr.
Investigators say Farmer was taken to the hospital where he later died about 90 minutes later.
Witnesses say Ray jumped out of a car and began shooting at Farmer, then fled the scene.
