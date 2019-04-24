Man sentenced for raping 73-year-old woman in Midtown, DA says

A Memphis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping an elderly woman in her Midtown high-rise apartment, the Shelby County District Attorney says
Investigators said that on Aug. 13, 2017, Karis Felix Williams, 54, was seen on surveillance video knocking on doors in the Camilla Towers apartments.
When one 73-year-old resident opened her door, Williams forced his way inside, hit her in the head and dragged her to a bedroom where he raped her, investigators said.
Police arrested Williams later that day outside the apartments wearing the same clothes and shoes as seen in the video surveillance tape.
Williams also was placed on the Sex Offender Registry and on Community Supervision for life following his plea before Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr.
He does not have the possibility of parole.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}