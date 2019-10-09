Man sentenced in connection of 2016 deadly heroin overdose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - David Mitchell Murray, 39, of Memphis, has been sentenced to just over 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in death.
According to presented court information, on the evening of March 28, 2016, the victim Sean Heywood agreed over the phone to buy half a gram of heroin from co-defendant Glenda Aldape, 48, of Cordova for $75.
Aldape sent Murray to deliver the heroin.
Heywood told his father that he was going to a nearby Huey's location to have a beer. Surveillance footage showed Heywood entering the bar area, having one beer, speaking on the phone, then leaving the restaurant with Murray.
Murray distributed the heroin to Heywood, and he drove Heywood home.
Heywood's father found him unresponsive about 12:30 a.m. on the bathroom floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews arrived.
Police found a plastic bag of heroin in his pocket, syringe, spoon and 0.19 grams of heroin.
Autopsy concluded the cause of death to be a lethal dose of heroin.
"Under our district-specific opioid strategy, heroin distribution cases resulting in death receive top priority for investigation and federal prosecution, regardless of quantity of heroin involved or the prior criminal record of the offender," said U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant.
Oct. 4, U.S. District Court Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. sentenced Murray to just over 15 years in federal prison plus 3 years supervised release. Aldape received 20 years imprisonment plus 3 years supervised released on May 14.
