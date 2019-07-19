0 Man sentenced to 188 months in prison for convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Officials have sentenced a Memphis man to 188 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In April 2018, MPD patrolled the area of Looney Ave. and Leath St. when they were flagged down by a shooting victim.

The victim told police Nathaniel Hall, 54, had chased her and shot her in the leg.

Police noticed the victim had been injured in the lower right leg.

Investigators said the victim directed officers to a residence in the 700 block of Looney in North Memphis.

Officers saw Hall on the balcony of the address and the victim yelled, “That’s him!”

MPD ordered Hall out of the home and took him into custody.

A special caliber revolver was hidden under a hot water tank inside the home. Investigators determined that was the same weapon used to shoot the victim.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Hall was also previously convicted on three separate occasions of burglary. He also had a prior conviction of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Due to the previous felony conviction, Hall was determined to be an armed career criminal and subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 180 months.

Hall was been sentenced to 188 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.