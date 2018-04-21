  • Man sentenced to life in prison following southeast Memphis murder

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said a Southeast Memphis man was convicted on first-degree murder after the shooting death of a 63-year-old man.

    Telvin Toles, 27, was convicted Friday after an attempted robbery that left Charles Davis shot and killed, 3 years ago.

    Toles was sentenced to life in prison, according to the District Attorney General.

    Police said the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 4 p.m. December 1, 2015.

    Investigators were called Birch Run Lane and Lucerne Drive in the Ridgeway Estates area of southeast Memphis.

    Officers developed Toles to be a suspect. During questioning, Toles admitted to the fatal shooting of Charles Davis.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man sentenced to life in prison following southeast Memphis murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Lady Vols star Daedra Charles-Furlow dies at 49

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bartlett teen dies after weeks of battling the flu

  • Headline Goes Here

    Packers' Trevor Davis accused of making false bomb threat

  • Headline Goes Here

    Panthers LB Davis says he's been suspended 4 games