Man sentenced to life in prison following southeast Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said a Southeast Memphis man was convicted on first-degree murder after the shooting death of a 63-year-old man.
Telvin Toles, 27, was convicted Friday after an attempted robbery that left Charles Davis shot and killed, 3 years ago.
Toles was sentenced to life in prison, according to the District Attorney General.
Police said the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 4 p.m. December 1, 2015.
Investigators were called Birch Run Lane and Lucerne Drive in the Ridgeway Estates area of southeast Memphis.
Officers developed Toles to be a suspect. During questioning, Toles admitted to the fatal shooting of Charles Davis.
