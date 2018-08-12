Man shoots and kills another man after love triangle goes wrong, neighbors describe

FORREST CITY, AR - A man is dead following an early Saturday morning shooting.
According to the Forrest City Police Department, officers responded to the corner of North Powell Street and Williams Avenue around 7 a.m. for a shooting. When police arrived to the scene they noticed a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man killed, another fighting for life after shooting in Orange Mound
- 2-year-old attacked by pit bull at Shelby Farms
- FedEx truck crashes on I-40, ends up over hillside in creek; driver flown to hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The man was transported to the Forrest City Medical Center where he died from the shooting. Police confirmed to FOX13, the victim is 41-year-old Benny Word.
Police had two people of interest they were interviewing in this shooting Saturday morning, but according to Forrest City Police, Hosea Metcalf, 53, has been arrested for murder in this shooting.
Stay with FOX13 News as we learn more info about this shooting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}