SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A man is facing three counts of attempted murder after firing shots at Southaven police officers.
Police Chief Steve Pirtle tells FOX13 Jerry Beale, 29, is in jail with no bond.
Pirtle said Beale was intoxicated when officers responded to a disturbance call around Midnight Friday morning at the South Park Gardens Apartment Complex.
He said he was armed, and refused to comply with officer’s request to come down and speak with them.
“He drew his weapon and fired three to four rounds in the direction of officers,” Pirtle said.
That’s when Pirtle said the suspect locked himself in a bathroom for several minutes. Finally, he said he threw his weapon out of the room and came down to the officers.
The chief said his officers were not hit by the bullets and they understand it is part of their job.
“That’s the reason they do this,” he said. “There is a reason why they do this particular job, so they do pull their bootstraps up and go back out it again because that’s what they’re made of and that’s what they do every day.”
