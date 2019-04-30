  • Man shoots, kills brother during argument over car, police say

    One brother is dead and another is in jail after an argument escalated to gunfire, police said. 

    According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect, Darrian Kentrell Culp turned himself into police on April 29. 

    He told police he shot his brother during an argument over a vehicle, the court records said. 

    His brother did not survive his injuries. 

    The police report does not say why they were fighting about the car. 

    Culp is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Employment of Firearm During the Commission of Dangerous Felony. 

