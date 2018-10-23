Man shoots shotgun through wall at sleeping woman, police say

A man is locked up, accused of opening fire at two people who stay at his boarding home.
Brian Wood is charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Burglary.
FOX13 was on the scene from the Mapco on Summer on Monday, where one of the victims showed up.
Memphis Police said Wood broke into the room of two people staying at a boarding home on Holmes road.
He even fired through one of the walls while the victim was sleeping, and then kicked down the doors.
The suspect told everyone to get out of the house and then fired his shotgun again.
Pellets from the gun hit one of the victims, but she is expected to be okay.
Court records did not say what provoked the man to force the victims out by shooting at them.
