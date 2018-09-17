Man shoots uncle to death following argument in West Memphis

An argument turned deadly in West Memphis early Monday.
Police said an argument between a nephew and his uncle led to a deadly shooting in the 2000 block of McAuley Drive.
The two men got into an argument early in the morning, and the nephew pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to police.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now searching for the suspected shooter. Officers said he fled the scene and is still on the loose.
Neither of their names were released by police.
