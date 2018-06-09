0 Man shoots up house in tow truck

Police are looking for a suspect who fired shots into a house full of kids.

The suspect did the drive-by shooting in his tow truck. He also allegedly messaged one of the people he shot at earlier in the day, asking for his location.

Five bullet holes are still in one family’s home, which is a horrifying reminder of the terror on Wednesday. According to a police report, the suspect shot up the home in a black tow truck, all because he had been in a fight with a cousin of someone visiting the home.

“Oh my goodness, that's terrible,” said one woman.

Five adults and three young children were in the home. One man was shot in the arm, he was not the intended target.

“That's crazy, that's pretty stupid, because obviously you know, you can call the sign on the side of the tow truck and find out who is driving it,” said Brown Springfield.

“That's crazy, that's a trip because there are so many tow trucks in Memphis. Especially in this area, because a lot of jobs around here don't know either park on the parking lot.”

The suspect was identified in the police report as nicknamed Trippy. The victims were not even sure of his real name, which tells you just how senseless the shooting was.

“Maybe they are scared he's going to come back. You know a lot of families are really scared for their lives out here. When you don't have that much help,” said one woman.

People in the area told FOX13 the suspect has shot up places before.

“He needs to get caught, he needs to be off the streets,” said Springfield.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but the family that lives there was never the intended target.

Now though they have to fix five bullet holes. What cannot be repaired is their sense of safety.

