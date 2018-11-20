Man shoots victim in head, 'calmly returned to his vehicle and left the scene,' police say

Memphis police have made two arrests in Monday's food mart homicide.
Elim Diaz is charged with First Degree Murder after he shot the victim in the head on the 1700 block of 1758 Graham Street.
Police said when they watched the surveillance footage from the store, they saw Diaz get a gun from another man, put it to the victim's head and pulled the trigger.
He then 'calmly walked' to his car and drove away from the scene.'
Witnesses were able to identify Diaz as the shooter, and Alfredo Oporto as the man who gave him the gun.
Oporto is charged with Facilitation-First Degree Murder and Tampering with Fabricating Evidence.
