Man shoots wife, turns gun on himself, police say

A man kills himself after shooting his wife in Southeast Memphis, Memphis police told FOX13.
Police said the man shot his wife around 11 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Gilford Drive.
According to police, the man then shot himself. Police pronounced the man dead on the scene.
The victim, according to police, is in critical condition at the hospital.
