0 Man shot 13 times at Memphis apartment complex, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man who said he was shot 13 times is still fighting for his life at Regional One Medical Center. Javiaren Nathan’s mother, Jawanna Nathan, said she is confused and heartbroken.

RELATED: Man goes to woman's apartment, shoots her ex-boyfriend, police say

“He has been shot up all on one side,” Jawanna Nathan said. “Thirteen times from the shoulder to the leg. You’re not gonna tell me that this was not planned.”

Nathan’s family explains why they are concerned about the investigation – and what they want to see happen – on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

Police say Javiaren Nathan and Jamarius Stinson got into a fight Monday morning. The affidavit said the two were at an apartment on Robin Park Circle- the home of Stinson and Nathan's ex-girlfriend.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police said the two were arguing. Stinson then pulled a gun and fired at Nathan.

“We are confused,” Jawanna Nathan said. “Like what’s going on?”

Nathan was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His family said he has a collapsed lung and is now being prepped for a second surgery.

Jamarius Stinson is charged with criminal attempt second degree murder.

Police are still investigating, but Nathan’s family said they need to know what started the fight.

Nathan’s family explains why they are concerned about the investigation – and what they want to see happen – on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.