Man shot after argument at Millington home, police say

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Millington.
Police told FOX13 the shooting happened at a home on Water Briar Road around 2 p.m.
Two men got into an argument. One of the men allegedly shot the other, according to Millington PD.
The shooting victim was transported to Regional One.
The other man is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
