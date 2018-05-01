Man shot after attempted robbery in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A man has been shot following an attempted robbery in West Memphis.
The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. at the Ridge Apts. in West Memphis, which is located at 210 W Jackson Ave. FOX13 has learned the victim was alert and awake before being transported.
The victim is only in his early 20s. He was also shot one time.
FOX13 is working with West Memphis police to learn more info. Check back for updates.
