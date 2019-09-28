Man shot after dice game in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One man was left clinging to life after an overnight shooting in Raleigh.
Memphis police responded to calls of a shooting in the 3000 block of Warford Street around 2 a.m.
According to authorities, one male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was later transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police say the victim was shot by a known suspect after engaging in a dice game.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for any updates.
