Man shot after fight in Frayser, two people arrested

Memphis police arrested two men after a fight broke out in Frayser which led to gunfire.
According to police, the victim was walking down the street to retrieve some shoes. Then two men, Devonte Sutton and Marcus Sutton came outside
The victim said one of them pointed a gun at him and his brother. A fight then broke out and the victim said he was scared for his life.
At some point, the fight escalated when Devonte Sutton pulled out a gun and shot him.
He ran to a nearby gas station for help and called police. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police went to the hospital to talk to him about the crime.
Both suspects are charged with aggravated assault.
